Chatting the Pictures: Trump Mt. Rushmore; Gun Waving St. Louis Couple; Racial Protest Self Portrait

For “The Look,” we discuss an image taken by Lawrence Bryant for Reuters. In the photo, we see Mark McCloskey and his wife Patricia McCloskey draw their firearms on protesters as they enter their neighborhood during a racial just protest on June 28th. We break down the photo in terms of the relationship between white fear, white privilege and violence against African-Americans.

“The Pick” this week is a photo by Marc Clennon published in The New Yorker. It’s a self-portrait taken June 4th at a racial justice rally in Cadman Plaza Park, in downtown Brooklyn. We look at how Clennon uses the scene to explore his professional role, his identity, and a mirror that demands accountability.

You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.