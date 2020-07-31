Chatting the Pictures: Black Lives Activist Replaces Slave Trader on English Monument

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures, presenting highlights of a lively discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan. Each conversation is dedicated to analyzing a significant photo in the news, accompanied by other key images.
This Instagram photo was taken by user @biggiesnug and circulated by Reuters. In the image, we see Jen Reid posing in front of the sculpture titled ‘A Surge of Power,” created by artist Marc Quinn and dedicated to Black Lives Matter. The pedestal was previously occupied by the statue of 17th-century British slave trader Edward Colston which occupied the site for 125 years. Reid was widely photographed standing on top of the platform in Bristol, England, after protesters tore it down. In the video, we discuss the racial, gender, and artistic impact of the image.
Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.
