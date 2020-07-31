July 30, 2020
Chatting the Pictures

Chatting the Pictures: Black Lives Activist Replaces Slave Trader on English Monument

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures, presenting highlights of a lively discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan. Each conversation is dedicated to analyzing a significant photo in the news, accompanied by other key images.

By Staff
About the Video

This Instagram photo was taken by user @biggiesnug and circulated by Reuters. In the image, we see Jen Reid posing in front of the sculpture titled ‘A Surge of Power,” created by artist Marc Quinn and dedicated to Black Lives Matter. The pedestal was previously occupied by the statue of 17th-century British slave trader Edward Colston which occupied the site for 125 years. Reid was widely photographed standing on top of the platform in Bristol, England, after protesters tore it down. In the video, we discuss the racial, gender, and artistic impact of the image.

Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.

Post By

Staff
See other posts by Staff here.

The Big Picture

Follow us on Instagram (@readingthepictures) and Twitter (@readingthepix), and

Topic

A curated collection of pieces related to our most-popular subject matter.

Panelists

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her latest book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital, out with University of Illinois Press in spring 2021.

Reactions

Comments Powered by Disqus