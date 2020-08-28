Chatting the Pictures: Iowa’s Derecho, Another Massively Destructive Climate Event

About the Video

This photo was taken by Daniel Acker for Getty Images in Luther, Iowa on August 11th. It shows grain storage bins damaged by a massive weather event called a derecho. These severe winds, another indication of the heightening climate crisis, destroyed up to a quarter of Iowa’s crop yield. We explore the disconnect between the beauty of the image and the scope, scale, and warning of the devastation.

