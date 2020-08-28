Chatting the Pictures: Iowa’s Derecho, Another Massively Destructive Climate Event

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present short highlights of a lively discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor and historian, Cara Finnegan. Each video is dedicated to analyzing a significant picture in the news.
This photo was taken by Daniel Acker for Getty Images in Luther, Iowa on August 11th. It shows grain storage bins damaged by a massive weather event called a derecho. These severe winds, another indication of the heightening climate crisis, destroyed up to a quarter of Iowa’s crop yield. We explore the disconnect between the beauty of the image and the scope, scale, and warning of the devastation.
