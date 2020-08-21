Chatting the Pictures: Kamala VP Nod Gets Special Front Page Treatment

About the Video

This is a scan of the New York Times front page above the fold on August 12, 2020, the day after Kamala Harris was selected as Joe Biden’s running mate. The photo was originally taken by Daniel Acker for The Times at a political town hall in Iowa in October, 2019. Biden’s choice of a running mate proved historic. In this highlight video, we detail how the layout matched the moment.

Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

