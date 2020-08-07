Chatting the Pictures: Obama Weighs Into 2020 Election on Behalf of John Lewis, Voting Rights

About the Video

This photo was taken by Alyssa Pointer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP on July 30, 2020. In the image, Barack Obama acknowledges the crowd after addressing services for the late Rep. John Lewis at the famed Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. Obama’s speech was as much a eulogy for Lewis as it was a warning and call to action to protect voting rights in the upcoming national election.

Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

