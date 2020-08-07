Chatting the Pictures: Obama Weighs Into 2020 Election on Behalf of John Lewis, Voting Rights

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present short highlights of a lively discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor and historian, Cara Finnegan. Each video is dedicated to analyzing a significant picture in the news.
This photo was taken by Alyssa Pointer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP on July 30, 2020. In the image, Barack Obama acknowledges the crowd after addressing services for the late Rep. John Lewis at the famed Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. Obama’s speech was as much a eulogy for Lewis as it was a warning and call to action to protect voting rights in the upcoming national election.
Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.
You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.
Salon Sponsors Interested in sponsoring an upcoming Chatting the Pictures or Salon? We are always looking for partners to help bring insight about the latest news photos to our readers.
Reactions
Comments Powered by Disqus