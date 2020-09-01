Chatting the Pictures: Rare Images From Inmates as Prisons Ravaged by Covid-19

About the Video

Photos and videos taken by inmates are rarely seen by the general public. However, the impact of COVID-19 on the federal prison system has lead to some notable exceptions. These images were published by VICE as part of a collaboration with the Marshall Project. They were part of an article titled: “I Begged Them To Let Me Die”: How Federal Prisons Became Coronavirus Death Traps.

For this discussion, we’re pleased to be joined by writer, curator and educator, Pete Brook. As the publisher of the photo blog, Prison Photography, Pete is one of the foremost experts on photography and incarceration.

