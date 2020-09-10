Chatting the Pictures: Viral “Covid Meets California Firestorm” Photo

About the Video

This photo was taken by Noah Berger for the AP. It shows flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires burning in Napa County, California. The photo went viral for capturing two crises in one picture, the threat of COVID-19 and the enormous California firestorms wracking the state. Michael and Cara describe how details in the photo inform the different emergencies, and how the scene presents a powerful commentary on a compounding global climate crisis.

Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

