Chatting the Pictures: Viral “Covid Meets California Firestorm” Photo

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present short highlights of a lively discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor and historian, Cara Finnegan. Each video is dedicated to analyzing a significant picture in the news.
This photo was taken by Noah Berger for the AP. It shows flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires burning in Napa County, California. The photo went viral for capturing two crises in one picture, the threat of COVID-19 and the enormous California firestorms wracking the state. Michael and Cara describe how details in the photo inform the different emergencies, and how the scene presents a powerful commentary on a compounding global climate crisis.
Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.
