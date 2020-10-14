October 14, 2020
Chatting the Pictures: From Breonna Taylor’s Side Window

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present short highlights of a lively discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor and historian, Cara Finnegan. Each video is dedicated to analyzing a significant picture in the news.

About the Video

This portrait of Breonna Taylor’s Sister, Juniyah Palmer, was taken by LaToya Ruby Frazier for Vanity Fair. Palmer was living with Breonna, but she wasn’t home the night Louisville police launched the fatal raid that killed her sister. LaToya Ruby Frazier is well known for her photographic work on family history, and social and economic justice. We discuss the picture as a powerful emotional and forensic record of a event that seems to defy due process.

Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.

