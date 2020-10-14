Chatting the Pictures: From Breonna Taylor’s Side Window

About the Video

This portrait of Breonna Taylor’s Sister, Juniyah Palmer, was taken by LaToya Ruby Frazier for Vanity Fair. Palmer was living with Breonna, but she wasn’t home the night Louisville police launched the fatal raid that killed her sister. LaToya Ruby Frazier is well known for her photographic work on family history, and social and economic justice. We discuss the picture as a powerful emotional and forensic record of a event that seems to defy due process.

Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

