Chatting the Pictures: Early Voting With a Passion

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present short highlights of a lively discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor and historian, Cara Finnegan. Each video is dedicated to analyzing a significant picture in the news.
This photo by Steve Schaefer was published in the Atlanta Journal Constitution. It shows long lines outside the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration offices in Georgia for the first day of early voting in the 2020 presidential election. In the highlight video, we discuss the tsunami of participation as voters this year are determined to overcome practical and political roadblocks to cast their ballots. We discuss the racial dimensions of the photo, the lack of a vanishing point, and the symbolism of the couple in the foreground.
