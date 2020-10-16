Chatting the Pictures: White House Swagger Vaporized as Soon as Trump Got Sick

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present short highlights of a lively discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor and historian, Cara Finnegan. Each video is dedicated to analyzing a significant picture in the news.
This photo was taken by Alex Brandon for the AP. It shows White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, third from the left, waiting with other staffers as the President prepares to helicopter to Walter Reed Medical Center after he tested positive for COVID-19 on October 2, 2020. We discuss how the photo suddenly exposed “a White House of one” and undermined an administration ill-disposed to weakness.
You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.
Salon Sponsors Interested in sponsoring an upcoming Chatting the Pictures or Salon? We are always looking for partners to help bring insight about the latest news photos to our readers.
Reactions
Comments Powered by Disqus