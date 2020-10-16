Chatting the Pictures: White House Swagger Vaporized as Soon as Trump Got Sick

About the Video

This photo was taken by Alex Brandon for the AP. It shows White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, third from the left, waiting with other staffers as the President prepares to helicopter to Walter Reed Medical Center after he tested positive for COVID-19 on October 2, 2020. We discuss how the photo suddenly exposed “a White House of one” and undermined an administration ill-disposed to weakness.

