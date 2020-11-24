November 24, 2020
Chatting the Pictures: Kamala’s Sorority Sisters Stroll Dance in Harlem Inspired by 2020 Victory

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present short highlights of a lively discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor and historian, Cara Finnegan. Each video is dedicated to analyzing a significant picture in the news.

About the Video

Of everyone who had cause to celebrate after the presidential results, African-American women – especially, Kamala Harris’s Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sisters – took a singular satisfaction in her historic accomplishment. In this clip, we analyze the symbolism, the storied history of the organization and Harrris’s membership in it, and the impact of African-American women on the election. Photo by Gregg Vigliotti for The New York Times.

Follow us on Instagram (@readingthepictures) and Twitter (@readingthepix), and

Panelists

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her latest book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital, out with University of Illinois Press in spring 2021.

Reactions

