Chatting the Pictures: Kamala’s Sorority Sisters Stroll Dance in Harlem Inspired by 2020 Victory

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present short highlights of a lively discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor and historian, Cara Finnegan. Each video is dedicated to analyzing a significant picture in the news.
Of everyone who had cause to celebrate after the presidential results, African-American women – especially, Kamala Harris’s Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sisters – took a singular satisfaction in her historic accomplishment. In this clip, we analyze the symbolism, the storied history of the organization and Harrris’s membership in it, and the impact of African-American women on the election. Photo by Gregg Vigliotti for The New York Times.
You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.
