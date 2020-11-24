Chatting the Pictures: Kamala’s Sorority Sisters Stroll Dance in Harlem Inspired by 2020 Victory

About the Video

Of everyone who had cause to celebrate after the presidential results, African-American women – especially, Kamala Harris’s Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sisters – took a singular satisfaction in her historic accomplishment. In this clip, we analyze the symbolism, the storied history of the organization and Harrris’s membership in it, and the impact of African-American women on the election. Photo by Gregg Vigliotti for The New York Times.

