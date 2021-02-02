February 2, 2021
Notes
The Massive Snow Storm of ’21, Beyond the Pretty Pictures

Photo: Mark Peterson/Redux Caption: Briana pushes her one year old son towards the subway in NYC February 1 2021 after picking up her son up from daycare after Briana worked her job as a night security guard.

The Massive Snow Storm of ’21, Beyond the Pretty Pictures

With so many photographers concentrated in New York and DC, it’s no surprise our Instagram feed has been blanketed with snow pictures for the last two days. Seeing photos by Mark Peterson in the queue, I was almost expecting a Boogaloo Boi trudging through a snowdrift with an igloo flag. On the other hand, I could also appreciate if he had just posted fun and wondrous scenes of the Winter Storm Orlena white-out like so many others. But that’s not Mark. And more power to him for his persistent focus on politics and equality in all conditions. ⠀

Photo: Mark Peterson/Redux

Caption: Briana pushes her one year old son towards the subway in NYC February 1 2021 after picking up her son up from daycare after Briana worked her job as a night security guard.

Obviously, the snowstorm is a big visual story and the newswires are moving a lot of images of it. What I’m reminded of, though, is 2012 and the lead up to Hurricane Sandy. As we noted at the time, the photo coverage in New York City was dominated by photos of windows boarded up at Saks Fifth Avenue and sandbags in front of the headquarters of Goldman Sachs and the New York Stock Exchange. Barely visible, however, were people of lesser means, including the homeless.

A major blizzard naturally lends itself to images of beauty and wonder, and there’s nothing wrong with that. But at the current moment, with so much suffering from our “K shaped” recovery, the massive impact of the virus, and yes, the climate meltdown, this event just compounds the adversity. With that in mind, this woman’s struggle, simply intensified by the snow, is the elemental point here.

-Michael Shaw⠀

Post By

Michael Shaw
See other posts by Michael here.

The Big Picture

Follow us on Instagram (@readingthepictures) and Twitter (@readingthepix), and

Topic

A curated collection of pieces related to our most-popular subject matter.

Reactions

Comments Powered by Disqus