The Massive Snow Storm of ’21, Beyond the Pretty Pictures

Obviously, the snowstorm is a big visual story and the newswires are moving a lot of images of it. What I’m reminded of, though, is 2012 and the lead up to Hurricane Sandy. As we noted at the time, the photo coverage in New York City was dominated by photos of windows boarded up at Saks Fifth Avenue and sandbags in front of the headquarters of Goldman Sachs and the New York Stock Exchange. Barely visible, however, were people of lesser means, including the homeless.

A major blizzard naturally lends itself to images of beauty and wonder, and there’s nothing wrong with that. But at the current moment, with so much suffering from our “K shaped” recovery, the massive impact of the virus, and yes, the climate meltdown, this event just compounds the adversity. With that in mind, this woman’s struggle, simply intensified by the snow, is the elemental point here.

-Michael Shaw⠀