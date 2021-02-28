Chatting the Pictures: A Telling Photo of a Cold Stricken Texas and the Heat About a Blackout

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news.
In Tamir Kalifa’s photo for The New York Times, we see downtown Austin beyond a darkened suburb during a historic cold system. The picture echoes others posted to social media as citizens assumed the electricity was being distributed unequally. We discuss the “reverse” weighting of the photo, how the scene was an outlet for discontent, and the irony of these citizens seeking out the car for light.
