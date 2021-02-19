Chatting the Pictures: The Oxygen Tank as Pandemic Icon

About the Video

In this photo by Bruno Kelly for Reuters, we see relatives of patients suffering from Covid-19 at home gathering to buy oxygen and fill cylinders from a private company in Manaus, Brazil. In more modern and prosperous cities, hospitals draw liquid oxygen from large central supples. Unfortunately, citizens in countries of lesser means are being forced by COVID-19 to secure canisters and refills individually. We discuss the striking light, the anxious waiting, and the implications of a new global symbol.

