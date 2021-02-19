Chatting the Pictures: The Oxygen Tank as Pandemic Icon

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news.
In this photo by Bruno Kelly for Reuters, we see relatives of patients suffering from Covid-19 at home gathering to buy oxygen and fill cylinders from a private company in Manaus, Brazil. In more modern and prosperous cities, hospitals draw liquid oxygen from large central supples. Unfortunately, citizens in countries of lesser means are being forced by COVID-19 to secure canisters and refills individually. We discuss the striking light, the anxious waiting, and the implications of a new global symbol.
You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.
Interested in sponsoring an upcoming Chatting the Pictures or Salon? We are always looking for partners to help bring insight about the latest news photos to our readers.
Reactions
Comments Powered by Disqus