Chatting the Pictures: A Photo that Gestures We’re Coming Out of Covid

About the Video

This photograph was taken by Alex Edelman during a ride-along with Covid first responders in MD in March 2020. It recently earned a Picture Story Award of Excellence from the White House News Photographers Association awards. As Edelman writes, “I was diagnosed as Maryland’s 11th COVID-19 case in early March 2020. After recovering, I was given access to ride along with firefighters and paramedics as they respond to COVID-19-911 emergency calls. I covered the same crew for their entire 24-hour shift and I continue to document their efforts.”

You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.