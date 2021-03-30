Chatting the Pictures: A Photo that Gestures We’re Coming Out of Covid

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news.
This photograph was taken by Alex Edelman during a ride-along with Covid first responders in MD in March 2020. It recently earned a Picture Story Award of Excellence from the White House News Photographers Association awards. As Edelman writes, “I was diagnosed as Maryland’s 11th COVID-19 case in early March 2020. After recovering, I was given access to ride along with firefighters and paramedics as they respond to COVID-19-911 emergency calls. I covered the same crew for their entire 24-hour shift and I continue to document their efforts.”
