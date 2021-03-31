Notable Faces from the Start of the George Floyd Murder Trial

What the three photos also document is the present art of the mask–and how terribly ironic it is in relation to negation in general and the extinguishing of a man’s breath. One more thing that’s remarkable at the moment is how the mask, and the mask as signage, has become so familiar as to be unremarkable. With the end of Covid in sight, we will also look back on these events and images in wonder that the martyrs; the 8:46 time stamp–the length of time Floyd was pinned; and the visage of Floyd himself (in that wonderful duet of this face on the mask and the cameo on the man’s chain) were literally born on the fabric of precaution and the faces of those aggrieved.