May 21, 2021
Chatting the Pictures: The Ameriguns

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

About the Video
This photo was taken by Italian photographer Gabriele Galimberti for National Geographic in April 2019. His portrait series, The Ameriguns, recently won a 2021 World Press Photo portrait story first prize. Here, Parker ‘Baret’ Fawbush stands with his family and his firearms in the backyard of the church where he works as the pastor, in Poseyville, Indiana. It is one of a group of portraits by Galimberti of Americans posing with their guns. Mass shootings are on the rise again in the United States and have been dominating the headlines as the COVID-19 crisis eases. In the video, we discuss how America’s gun culture practically invites a look from outside and more skeptical treatment from photojournalists abroad.

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her most recent book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital.

