Chatting the Pictures: The Ameriguns

About the Video

This photo was taken by Italian photographer Gabriele Galimberti for National Geographic in April 2019. His portrait series, The Ameriguns, recently won a 2021 World Press Photo portrait story first prize. Here, Parker ‘Baret’ Fawbush stands with his family and his firearms in the backyard of the church where he works as the pastor, in Poseyville, Indiana. It is one of a group of portraits by Galimberti of Americans posing with their guns. Mass shootings are on the rise again in the United States and have been dominating the headlines as the COVID-19 crisis eases. In the video, we discuss how America’s gun culture practically invites a look from outside and more skeptical treatment from photojournalists abroad.

