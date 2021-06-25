Chatting the Pictures: Biden-Putin Summit Photo Cracks the Fourth Wall

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.
This photo was taken by Denis Balibouse for Reuters Pictures. It shows a security officer holding back the media at the start of a summit meeting between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin. Held in Geneva, it was the first meeting between the leaders since Biden became President. In the video, we discuss how the hand “breaks the fourth wall” and reveals the scene as a photo op. We explain how smart it is of the media to circulate it, and we describe how the hand gesture also turns out to be surprisingly informative.
