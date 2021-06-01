Haunting for the Beauty, or the Stalking?

This photo offers the fullest balance of adversity, beauty and human tracking you will find in the news pictures from the US/Mexico border. The light and the rain is exquisite. It could easily be mistaken for a painting. It’s also a sensitive image if you focus on the chemistry of the vigilant mother and the girl’s determined outline. But what I can’t get past is the partially obscured patrol vehicle. On top of the overall trial, the weather, and the media presence, the sense of the Border Patrol slow-stalking these women is chilling.