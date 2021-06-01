June 1, 2021
Haunting for the Beauty, or the Stalking?

Photo: Adrees Latif/Reuters

Caption: An asylum-seeking mother and her three children from Central America are followed by a Texas Highway Patrol officer as they look for cover during a heavy downfall, after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in La Joya, Texas, on May 19, 2021.

Beauty and subtlety distracts from the reality of asylum seekers in this news photos from the US/Mexico border.

By Michael Shaw

This photo offers the fullest balance of adversity, beauty and human tracking you will find in the news pictures from the US/Mexico border.  The light and the rain is exquisite. It could easily be mistaken for a painting. It’s also a sensitive image if you focus on the chemistry of the vigilant mother and the girl’s determined outline. But what I can’t get past is the partially obscured patrol vehicle. On top of the overall trial, the weather, and the media presence, the sense of the Border Patrol slow-stalking these women is chilling.

