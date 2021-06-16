June 16, 2021
Chatting the Pictures

Chatting the Pictures: Photo of Gaza Vigil an Appeal to the Senses

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

About the Video

This photograph was taken by Marcus Yam for the Los Angeles Times. It shows Palestinian family members attending a candlelight vigil in Gaza amidst the profound destruction caused by Israeli airstrikes in May 2021. We discuss the extraordinary sensory qualities of the photo, including the color and sense of texture; the unusual depth of field; and the way these latest hostilities have lent the Palestinians more visibility. 

Panelists

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her most recent book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital.

