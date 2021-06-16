Chatting the Pictures: Photo of Gaza Vigil an Appeal to the Senses

About the Video

This photograph was taken by Marcus Yam for the Los Angeles Times. It shows Palestinian family members attending a candlelight vigil in Gaza amidst the profound destruction caused by Israeli airstrikes in May 2021. We discuss the extraordinary sensory qualities of the photo, including the color and sense of texture; the unusual depth of field; and the way these latest hostilities have lent the Palestinians more visibility.

