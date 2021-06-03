Chatting the Pictures: An Unusual Rising Tide Photo and Kadir van Lohuizen’s Powerful Climate Work

About the Video

This photograph was taken by Kadir van Lohuizen for Noor Images. It is a creative depiction of a king tide in Miami Beach, projecting what it would look like if water breached the seawall at Indian Creek. Van Lohuizen has spent the past 10 years documenting the climate crisis, largely focused on the vulnerability of the world’s coastlines. In this video, we discuss the novelty of the floating head and the challenge of making climate crisis images more relevant and effective.

