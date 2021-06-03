June 3, 2021
Chatting the Pictures: An Unusual Rising Tide Photo and Kadir van Lohuizen’s Powerful Climate Work

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

This photograph was taken by Kadir van Lohuizen for Noor Images. It is a creative depiction of a king tide in Miami Beach, projecting what it would look like if water breached the seawall at Indian Creek. Van Lohuizen has spent the past 10 years documenting the climate crisis, largely focused on the vulnerability of the world’s coastlines. In this video, we discuss the novelty of the floating head and the challenge of making climate crisis images more relevant and effective.

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her most recent book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital.

