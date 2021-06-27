Picturing Vaccination Reluctance Among Conservative Christians

At small Baptist churches like the one pictured here, worship services close with an altar call where attendees are invited to kneel and pray publicly at the front of the sanctuary.

In this photo by Erin Schaff, one among several photos featured in a recent New York Times story about vaccine hesitancy in small religious communities, the two men have a private conversation with God in full view of other congregants. The whole ceremony is a sacred ritual for individual cleansing and reinforcing communal bonds among church members.

Photos of this ritual are not widely seen. But when viewed against the slow crawl out of a long public health crisis, where getting people vaccinated has turned into a problem of public persuasion, this photo offers up a religious play on herd immunity. For conservative Christians, the main impediment is personal devotion. While the stress on me and Jesus may promote symbolic conformity to group behavior, it also creates a rift with the wider culture.

Extend that conformity across rural Appalachia, and vaccine skepticism– along with social conservatism and an overwhelming preference for the Republican Party–has become a distinguishing feature of the population.