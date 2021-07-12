Chatting the Pictures: Honoring Farm Worker Parents in Proud Graduation Photos

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.
This viral photo by Branden Rodriguez shows Jennifer Rocha with her mother and father in Coachella. A recent graduate of the University of California, San Diego, she decided to take her graduation pictures in the fields where she worked alongside her parents planting strawberries while in high school. In the video, we look at the photo through a personal and political lens. We explore its visual roots tracing back to the Great Depression as well as compare it to similar recent graduation photos.
