Chatting the Pictures: On That US Transport Plane Swarmed By Afghans on a Kabul Runway

About the Video

This video screenshot from the Associated Press showed Afghans running alongside a U.S. military plane at the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the Afghan government collapsed and the country fell to the Taliban on Monday, August 16, 2021. President Biden vowed to rescue thousands of Afghan nationals who had worked with the Americans, but their fates remain uncertain. In the video, we discuss the powerful reaction to the imagery in the United States, the intensity of the unfolding rescue mission, and how we can only guess how the image will be seen over time.

