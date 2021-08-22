August 22, 2021
Chatting the Pictures

Chatting the Pictures: On That US Transport Plane Swarmed By Afghans on a Kabul Runway

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

About the Video

This video screenshot from the Associated Press showed Afghans running alongside a U.S. military plane at the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the Afghan government collapsed and the country fell to the Taliban on Monday, August 16, 2021. President Biden vowed to rescue thousands of Afghan nationals who had worked with the Americans, but their fates remain uncertain. In the video, we discuss the powerful reaction to the imagery in the United States, the intensity of the unfolding rescue mission, and how we can only guess how the image will be seen over time.

