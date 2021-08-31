Chatting the Pictures: In One Embrace, All the Feelings of Back-to-School During Covid

About the Video

This photo was taken by Al Seib for the Los Angeles Times. It shows kindergartner August Russell clinging to his mother outside Jackson Elementary in Altadena, California, on August 12, 2021, as students return to campus after more than a year of pandemic shutdowns and virtual learning. In the video, we discuss the emotional power of August’s body and face; how the image captures different pandemic parental roles; and the rarity of a non-politicized, back-to-school Covid photo.

