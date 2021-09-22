Chatting the Pictures: Afghan Refugee in the Paralympic Spotlight

About the Video

This photo was taken by Chang W. Lee for The New York Times. It shows Abbas Karimi, a refugee from Afghanistan, during practice on August 24, 2021 at the Paralympic games in Tokyo. One of six athletes competing for the Paralympic Refugee Team, Abbas fled Afghanistan when he was 16, lived in Turkey, and eventually settled in the US. In the video, we discuss how the photo reflects Karimi’s long journey, the connections between the Paralympics and war, and Karimi’s personal fortitude.