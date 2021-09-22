September 22, 2021
Chatting the Pictures

Chatting the Pictures: Afghan Refugee in the Paralympic Spotlight

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

By Staff
About the Video
This photo was taken by Chang W. Lee for The New York Times. It shows Abbas Karimi, a refugee from Afghanistan, during practice on August 24, 2021 at the Paralympic games in Tokyo. One of six athletes competing for the Paralympic Refugee Team, Abbas fled Afghanistan when he was 16, lived in Turkey, and eventually settled in the US. In the video, we discuss how the photo reflects  Karimi’s long journey, the connections between the Paralympics and war, and Karimi’s personal fortitude.
You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.
Post By

Staff
See other posts by Staff here.

The Big Picture

Follow us on Instagram (@readingthepictures) and Twitter (@readingthepix), and

Panelists

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Reactions

Comments Powered by Disqus