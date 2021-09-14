September 14, 2021
Chatting the Pictures

Chatting the Pictures: Bernie Serves Up Massive New Deal

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

By Staff
About the Video

This photo was made by The New York Times’s Shawn McCreesh. It was taken during a sit down interview between columnist Maureen Dowd and Sen Bernie Sanders at a diner near his office in Burlington, Vt. Sanders would not be distracted from his agenda and the photo is captioned, “The man and his $6 trillion plan.” In the video, we discuss the effect of the setting, how Bernie turned the interview into a very successful photo op, and how this could ultimately become one of the key photos of Joe Biden’s “New Deal” administration.

You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.

Post By

Staff
See other posts by Staff here.

The Big Picture

Follow us on Instagram (@readingthepictures) and Twitter (@readingthepix), and

Panelists

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her most recent book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital.

Reactions

Comments Powered by Disqus