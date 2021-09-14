Chatting the Pictures: Bernie Serves Up Massive New Deal

About the Video

This photo was made by The New York Times’s Shawn McCreesh. It was taken during a sit down interview between columnist Maureen Dowd and Sen Bernie Sanders at a diner near his office in Burlington, Vt. Sanders would not be distracted from his agenda and the photo is captioned, “The man and his $6 trillion plan.” In the video, we discuss the effect of the setting, how Bernie turned the interview into a very successful photo op, and how this could ultimately become one of the key photos of Joe Biden’s “New Deal” administration.

