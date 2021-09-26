Chatting the Pictures: Border Agent on Horseback Manhandling Haitian Migrant a Whip to Humanity

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.
In this controversial photo by Paul Ratje for AFP/Getty Images, we see a US border patrol agent on horseback using what looks like a whip to try and stop Haitian migrants from entering an encampment near the international bridge in Del Rio, Texas on Sunday, September 20, 2021. In the video, we clarify the widespread confusion caused by the photograph and the horse’s reins. More importantly, we put the circumstances at the river and the oppression of the scene in a larger visual, political and historical context.
You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.
