Chatting the Pictures: Border Agent on Horseback Manhandling Haitian Migrant a Whip to Humanity

About the Video

In this controversial photo by Paul Ratje for AFP/Getty Images, we see a US border patrol agent on horseback using what looks like a whip to try and stop Haitian migrants from entering an encampment near the international bridge in Del Rio, Texas on Sunday, September 20, 2021. In the video, we clarify the widespread confusion caused by the photograph and the horse’s reins. More importantly, we put the circumstances at the river and the oppression of the scene in a larger visual, political and historical context.

