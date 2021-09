Chatting the Pictures: Hurricane Ida, Chemical Plants Flare Louisiana Gulf

About the Video

This photo was taken by Chris Granger for The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via the AP. It shows homes near Norco in St. Charles Parish, Louisianasurrounded by floodwaters the morning after the Category 4 Hurricane Ida hit the Gulf Coast. In the video, we focus on how, and how much the photo reflects the physical and environmental damage from climate change and how much it has also disrupting familiar relationships between industry and home. We also highlight photos from Walker Evans and DeSmog.com ’s Julie Dermansky to make the case.