September 16, 2021
Chatting the Pictures

Chatting the Pictures: Hurricane Ida, Chemical Plants Flare Louisiana Gulf

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

This photo was taken by Chris Granger for The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via the AP. It shows homes near Norco in St. Charles Parish, Louisiana surrounded by floodwaters the morning after the Category 4 Hurricane Ida hit the Gulf Coast. In the video, we focus on how, and how much the photo reflects the physical and environmental damage from climate change and how much it has also disrupting familiar relationships between industry and home. We also highlight photos from Walker Evans and DeSmog.com’s Julie Dermansky to make the case.

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her most recent book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital.

