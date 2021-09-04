Chatting the Pictures: The Military’s Night Vision “Leaving Afghanistan” Portrait

About the Video

This photo, circulated by the U.S. military, shows Army Major General Chris Donahue stepping on board a transport plane at the Kabul airport as the last U.S. soldier to leave Afghanistan. In the video, we discuss the viral photo as a brilliant last act of public relations. We note the irony of seeing in the dark as we focus on all the ways the image serves as a bow tie for a disastrous war that was all loose ends. As contemporary as it is, we also examine the picture as the descendant of elegant Civil War-era portraits.

You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.