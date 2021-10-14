Chatting the Pictures: Extinction Rebellion-Style Shock Waves, Climate Flooding Hits the U.N.

About the Video

This photo was taken by photojournalist Steffi Keith on September 17, 2021. It features activists from Extinction Rebellion during a day of action in New York tied to a dire United Nations climate report and the opening of the General Assembly. In the video, we discuss Extinction Rebellion’s unique brand of street theatre and we also focus on several other interesting images Keith made of the event that day.

