October 14, 2021
Chatting the Pictures

Chatting the Pictures: Extinction Rebellion-Style Shock Waves, Climate Flooding Hits the U.N.

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

 

This photo was taken by photojournalist Steffi Keith on September 17, 2021. It features activists from Extinction Rebellion during a day of action in New York tied to a dire United Nations climate report and the opening of the General Assembly. In the video, we discuss Extinction Rebellion’s unique brand of street theatre and we also focus on several other interesting images Keith made of the event that day.

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her most recent book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital.

