Chatting the Pictures: Extinction Rebellion-Style Shock Waves, Climate Flooding Hits the U.N.

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.
This photo was taken by photojournalist Steffi Keith on September 17, 2021. It features activists from Extinction Rebellion during a day of action in New York tied to a dire United Nations climate report and the opening of the General Assembly. In the video, we discuss Extinction Rebellion’s unique brand of street theatre and we also focus on several other interesting images Keith made of the event that day.
