Chatting the Pictures: Tuvalu’s Climate Summit Parting Shot

About the Video

This outtake photo was posted to social media accompanying a viral video by Tuvalu’s Ministry of Justice, Communication and Foreign Affairs. In the image, we see the Minister of that agency, Simon Kofe, giving a video statement to the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow while standing in the ocean. The island nation is at high risk to disappear if countries around the world fail to keep global warming from increasing more than 1.5 degrees celsius.

In the video, we discuss how the video won the internet for the use of humor and surprise amidst the familiar scenes and backdrops at the critical climate gathering. Not only did the presentation upend the typical speechmaking but deftly reinforced activist Greta Thunberg’s criticism of all the summit’s promises over action as so much “blah, blah, blah.”

