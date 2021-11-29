November 29, 2021

Chatting the Pictures: Tuvalu’s Climate Summit Parting Shot

About the Video
This outtake photo was posted to social media accompanying a viral video by Tuvalu’s Ministry of Justice, Communication and Foreign Affairs. In the image, we see the Minister of that agency, Simon Kofe, giving a video statement to the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow while standing in the ocean. The island nation is at high risk to disappear if countries around the world fail to keep global warming from increasing more than 1.5 degrees celsius.
In the video, we discuss how the video won the internet for the use of humor and surprise amidst the familiar scenes and backdrops at the critical climate gathering. Not only did the presentation upend the typical speechmaking but deftly reinforced activist Greta Thunberg’s criticism of all the summit’s promises over action as so much “blah, blah, blah.”

Panelists

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her most recent book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital.

