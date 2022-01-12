Chatting the Pictures: Greenland’s Icy Undoing

About the Video

This photo was taken by Mario Tama for Getty Image on September 3rd, 2021. It shows ice floating near boats in the main harbor in Ilulissat, Greenland. The town is situated in Disko Bay, sometimes called the world’s iceberg capital for its proximity to a 35-mile long ice fjord, designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The harbor is now open year-round because winter is no longer cold enough to freeze it solid. Global warming is taking a terrific toll on Greenland. Enough ice was estimated to have melted in July from the ice sheet there to cover the entire state of Florida with two inches of water.

In the video, we discuss the visual power of the floating ice, some key metaphors, and how unique it is to see such a drastic and, at the same time, slow and domestic impact of global heating.

