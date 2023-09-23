Chatting the Pictures: Coexisting with a Steadily Rising Sea

About the Video

In February 2022, Giacomo d’Orlando captured this portrait of Abdul Latief, a 62-year-old fisherman from Java, Indonesia. Due to the sea breaching the island, Abdul is struggling to find fish and spends more money on fuel than what he earns. His house flooded for the first time in 2008 and has been elevated twice since then. Climate change is severely affecting Java. Coastal flooding and erosion have caused rising sea levels, and experts predict that thousands of small islands and millions of houses will vanish by 2050.

In the video, we showcase the vibrant colors and everyday objects to emphasize the irony and cultural loss caused by sea level rise. Additionally, we bring attention to the mold growth and electrical hazards to highlight the catastrophic consequences of climate change. We also note the TV show as a symbol of distraction and detachment from the existential threat.

