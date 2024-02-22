Chatting the Pictures: Trump on Trial

About the Video

Mary Altaffer took this photo for AP. It shows former President Trump being escorted to a courtroom in New York on April 4, 2023, during his trial for falsifying Trump Organization business records. Special counsel investigations into Trump since 2020 have cost taxpayers over $13 million, and OpenSecrets estimates that Trump’s political operation has spent up to $130 million in legal fees over that time. At least 5 major federal and state prosecutions are in progress or pending against him.

In the video, we discuss how, despite his legal woes and the daunting array of law enforcement officials, the scene still functions as a Trump photo-op. We also consider the image from the perspective of Trump’s followers, the way it reinforces his authoritarian narrative and penchant for martyrdom.

