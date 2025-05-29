Vatican Celebration Photos Spotlight Pope Leo’s Challenge to Trump’s America

As American flags wave in St. Peter’s Square, a humble pontiff elevates a competing vision of patriotism and national identity.

By Michael Shaw

There’s something startlingly refreshing about seeing the American flag waved with unabashed enthusiasm in the images from St. Peter’s Square last week.

For years now, the stars and stripes have been so thoroughly co-opted by Trumpism—plastered on pickup trucks, wrapped around insurrectionists’ shoulders, emblazoned on red caps—that many Americans have developed an almost Pavlovian wince at its appearance. Once a shared national symbol, the flag has become visual shorthand for a brand of combative nationalism that claims exclusive ownership of patriotism.

Yet here, in the shadow of Bernini’s colonnades, we witness something unexpected: the American flag liberated from its recent captivity. As Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost ascends as Pope Leo XIV—the first American pontiff in history—these images present the flag in a context divorced from MAGA’s perpetual grievance machine.

Instead, it appears as a symbol of shared pride and historical achievement precisely when Trump’s momentum seems unstoppable and his claim on America’s moral compass is hard to shake loose. That this organic patriotism erupts on European soil—territory Trump has treated with contempt through tariff wars, gutted foreign aid programs, and NATO disparagement—makes the visual juxtaposition all the more jarring. The flag stands not as an emblem of nationalist aggression, but as a marker of collective accomplishment.

The second image—with nuns observing a faithful clutching the American flag—tells a more nuanced story of this reclamation.

The composure of the religious observers creates a compelling visual tension against the patriotic display. These women, representatives of a global church now led by an American, regard the flag with expressions that suggest neither endorsement nor rejection, but something more complex: acknowledgment of a shifting reality. Their presence reframes the American flag not as a partisan battle standard, but as an object worthy of contemplation within a tradition that transcends borders and spans millennia.

The third image takes it further by placing the flag directly in clerical hands. A priest, whose role typically transcends politics, gently cradles the object with evident pride. This visual merger of religious and national identities doesn’t just challenge Trump’s monopoly on patriotic symbolism—it explicitly connects American identity to values that starkly contrast with MAGA’s anger-fueled nationalism: humility, service to the marginalized, and moral leadership.

The newspaper front pages complete this counternarrative with striking efficiency.