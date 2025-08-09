August 8, 2025
Chatting the Pictures: When Immigration Raids Come to the Farm Fields

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

Michael Owen Baker captured this image for the Associated Press during a federal immigration raid at Glass House Farms in Camarillo, California, on July 10, 2025. It shows agents deploying tear gas against protesters who had gathered outside the agricultural facility. The raid, which resulted in over 300 arrests and one worker’s death, represents a dramatic escalation of the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement tactics in California’s agricultural heartland and raises concerns about disruptions to the nation’s food supply.

In our latest Chatting the Pictures video, we examine how this agricultural setting transforms typical urban protest imagery and how the stop-action moment invites contemplation. We analyze the compositional choice that aligns the compliant protester with the crops while federal agents stomp through them, symbolically destroying both human dignity and the steady supply of farm labor.

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her most recent book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital.

