October 30, 2025
Chatting the Pictures

Chatting The Pictures: Trump Raising the Roof

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

About the Video

White House staffer Molly Riley captured President Trump conducting a rooftop inspection with a private architect on August 5, 2025, as he surveyed plans for his $200 million ballroom project. The 90,000-square-foot, 650-person banquet hall would replace the entire East Wing and nearly double the building’s footprint in the most intensive White House renovation since the 1950s. Trump promises the project will be privately funded. In the photo, Trump is positioned above the Press Briefing Room, with reporters assembled below, shouting questions back and forth about his plans. The walkabout included a stop above the Oval Office area, where Trump surveyed the recently paved-over Rose Garden.

The conversation highlights how Trump’s rooftop stance turns the White House into his personal stage, using height and body language to send a not-so-subtle message of dominance over the assembled press and the national narrative itself. His showy, hands-on presence blurs the line between leader and developer, raising bigger questions about power, public trust, and just how far private ambition can reach in America’s most symbolic space.

