Chatting the Pictures: Famed Congo Gorilla Dies in Her Caretaker’s Arms

About the Video

Brent Stirton’s photo, taken forhas stolen people’s hearts around the world. But there is a lot to the photo—especially culturally and politically—that one wouldn’t naturally assume. Ever since Ndakasi, a two-year-old mountain gorilla was orphaned in 2007, she has been raised by humans—particularly Andre Bauma, her caretaker, in the Congo’s Virunga National Park. In this photo, we see Ndakasi take her final breath in Bauma’s loving arms. In the video, we discuss how the image captures the close genetic link between gorillas and man. We also reflect on the intimate treatment of death in the era of Covid and the deep connections of both figures to the important Congo park.

