October 31, 2021
Chatting the Pictures: Undersea Gardens and Positive Climate Change Visuals

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

This photo was taken by photographer Giacomo d’Orlando for Climate Visuals. It depicts Nemo’s Garden, a self-sustainable underwater farm started in 2012 in Noli, Italy.  Effectively an underwater greenhouse, 6 air-filled clear plastic pods—some large enough for divers to place half a body in—are anchored to the bottom of the sea. With 70% of the world’s fresh water going to agriculture and the planet running dry, these biospheres are part of our green future.  In this video, we highlight the mission of ClimateVisuals.org and the importance of images representing positive action. We also discuss how the image captures the sense of adventure, both new and old, as well as layers of wonder and surprise.

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her most recent book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital.

