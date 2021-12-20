Chatting the Pictures: The Most Historic Photo from the January 6th Uprising

About the Video

This now-famous photo was taken by Leah Millis for Reuters. It shows supporters of President Trump just after twilight on January 6, 2021 trying to breach the U.S. Capitol building to contest the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential victory. Different entrances of the Capitol had already been breached, but the fight at the west entrance went on for hours. Millis’s photo, taken from a scaffold, captures the light from a flash-bang grenade used by Capitol police to try and disperse the crowd.

In the video, we discuss how the effect of the flash—and the sense of the Capitol on fire—serves as the perfect metaphor for the uprising. We also explain what makes this photo quintessentially different and more historic than most other photos of this shattering event.