Chatting the Pictures: A Most Unique and Dignified Abortion Image

About the Video

This photo was taken by Gabrielle Lurie for The San Francisco Chronicle. It shows Dr. Rebecca Taub, an OB-GYN specializing in family planning, performing a surgical abortion at the Trust Women clinic in Oklahoma City. In the video, we discuss how the intimacy and the camera angle dignifies the procedure. We also note how the white doctor and brown patient illustrates the fact that restrictions on abortions primarily affect poor women and women of color. Finally, we look at the impact of gender in the larger of the photo story and address the implications of both figures being from out-of-state.

