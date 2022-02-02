February 1, 2022
Chatting the Pictures

Chatting the Pictures: Viral Photo of Winter Firestorm From CO Hospital

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

By Staff
About the Video

This photo was taken by Wendy Cardona, a registered nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital in Lafayette, Colorado. It shows fellow members of her surgical team observing the massive midwinter firestorm that struck Boulder County on December 30th, 2021. A combination of climate change conditions—including prolonged drought, unusually high temperatures and winds of over 100 mile per hour— created a firestorm that destroyed over 1000 structures. The fire eventually came within three blocks of the facility.

In the video, we discuss some contemporary and historical references based on the painterly quality of the photograph. We address the growing theme of first responders and spectatorship. And we focus on the image as a climate crisis red flag when it comes to overdevelopment and the vulnerability of the suburbs.

You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here

Post By

Staff
See other posts by Staff here.

The Big Picture

Follow us on Instagram (@readingthepictures) and Twitter (@readingthepix), and

Topic

A curated collection of pieces related to our most-popular subject matter.

Panelists

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her most recent book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital.

Reactions

Comments Powered by Disqus