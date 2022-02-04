Chatting the Pictures: Greenpeace Boulder Suspended Over the North Sea

About the Video

This photo was taken by Suzanne Plunkett for Greenpeace. As part of their Protect the Oceans campaign in February 2021, Greenpeace dropped boulders into the North Sea to keep super trawlers from destructive fishing in Marine Protected Areas. Bottom trawling in a Marine Protected Area has been likened to bulldozing a national park.

The video is part of our “best photography of 2021” series. Beyond noting the difference between news and advocacy images, we examine the symbolism and the visual intrigue of the boulder “suspended” in the air as well as the craft and skill involved in capturing such a scene.

You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here: https://www.readingthepictures.org/video