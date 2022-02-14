Chatting the Pictures: An Artful and Moody News Photo of Raphael Nadal

About the Video

This photo was taken by Loren Elliott for Reuters. In the image, we see sweat dripping from the face of tennis star Rafael Nadal during his fourth-round match at the Australian Open on Sunday, January 23rd. Nadal went on to win his 21st Grand Slam title.

In the video, we delight in such artful news photography along with two similarly interesting images taken by Elliott. We note the moodiness of the picture and the way it speaks to the inner mind and the deep concentration of the professional athlete. Finally, we reflect on this image, and that focus, as a welcome counterpoint to the political upheaval that surrounded the event.

