Chatting the Pictures

Chatting the Pictures: An Artful and Moody News Photo of Raphael Nadal

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

This photo was taken by Loren Elliott for Reuters. In the image, we see sweat dripping from the face of tennis star Rafael Nadal during his fourth-round match at the Australian Open on Sunday, January 23rd. Nadal went on to win his 21st Grand Slam title.

In the video, we delight in such artful news photography along with two similarly interesting images taken by Elliott. We note the moodiness of the picture and the way it speaks to the inner mind and the deep concentration of the professional athlete. Finally, we reflect on this image, and that focus, as a welcome counterpoint to the political upheaval that surrounded the event.

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her most recent book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital.

