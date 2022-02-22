February 22, 2022
Chatting the Pictures: Biden In a Feeble Light

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

About the Video

This photo was taken by Saul Loeb for Getty Images. It shows President Biden speaking to the US Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C. on January 21, 2022. Despite some wins, Biden’s major proposals have been roadblocked in Congress and he is struggling in the opinion polls.

In the video, we discuss how the hands, face and presidential seal challenge Biden’s competency and mirror similar treatment by the D.C. press. We also question how much the depiction reflects his record and support as opposed to his charismatic and media shortcomings.

Panelists

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her most recent book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital.

