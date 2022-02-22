Chatting the Pictures: Biden In a Feeble Light

About the Video

This photo was taken by Saul Loeb for Getty Images. It shows President Biden speaking to the US Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C. on January 21, 2022. Despite some wins, Biden’s major proposals have been roadblocked in Congress and he is struggling in the opinion polls.

In the video, we discuss how the hands, face and presidential seal challenge Biden’s competency and mirror similar treatment by the D.C. press. We also question how much the depiction reflects his record and support as opposed to his charismatic and media shortcomings.

