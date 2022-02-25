February 25, 2022
Chatting the Pictures

Chatting the Pictures: War Mongering and the Insanity of Putin’s Table

This pool photo was taken by Mikhail Klimentyev for the Sputnik News Service via the AP. It features Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during talks in the Kremlin in Moscow on February 15, 2022 as European leaders tried vainly to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Based on everything we know, the outsized table mirrors Putin’s loss of reality.

In the video, we discuss two inordinate factors at play: Putin’s paranoia and his runaway penchant for intimidation. Beyond the mockery of diplomacy, we describe how the scale of the table is also tactically ridiculous. And we illustrate how far Putin has fallen in his command of stagecraft.

Panelists

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her most recent book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital.

