Chatting the Pictures: The (Visual) Chaos of the Canadian Trucker Standoff

About the Video

This photo was taken by Spencer Platt for Getty Images on February 9, 2022. It shows long-haul trucks blocking the streets of downtown Ottawa as part of a protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates for drivers crossing the border. The occupation dubbed the ‘Freedom Convoy’ and cheered on by American far-right groups, paralyzed Canada’s capital for almost three weeks.

In the video, we discuss the angry confusion of right-wing messaging and the tendency to turn objects and symbols, in this case, the gas can and the Canadian Maple Leaf, into icons of nationalism. We also examine the protester’s fight with Canadian authorities over noisemaking and the way children and families were purposed to perpetuate the standoff.