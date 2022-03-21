Chatting the Pictures and VII Photo: Irpin Evacuation and the Ukrainian Resistance

About the Video

This photo was taken by Ron Haviv for the VII Photo Agency. It shows residents walking past a body lying in the middle of a road as they evacuate the city of Irpin, north of Kyiv, on March 10, 2022. That day, Russian armoured vehicles engaged the Ukrainians at the northeastern edge of Kyiv in the ongoing attempt to encircle the capital. Up to that point, the northwest suburbs had endured the most Russian bombardments.

In the video, illustrated with Haviv’s photographs, we observe the defensive barriers, the visible carnage, and the surprisingly orderly movement of the citizens. We also discuss the nature of the resistance and the spirit of the Ukrainians in the face of the devastating circumstance.

Thank you to Ron Haviv, the VII Agency, and VII Insider for the partnership that provided the images. You can also find Ron Haviv’s audio dispatches here.