Chatting the Pictures: A Beckoning Photo in the Flight From Kyiv by Train

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news.
This photo was taken by Pete Kiehart for The Guardian and BuzzFeed. It shows people desperately trying to board trains headed west at Kyiv Pasazhyrskyi Central station on March 1, 2022, the 8th day of Russia’s war on Ukraine. The image captures the early wave of citizens that left the country, a number that now totals over ten million.
In the video, we focus on the intensity and the symbolism of the woman on the train reaching out her hand. We also address the contrast between urgency and order in this, as well as other photos.
