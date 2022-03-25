March 25, 2022
Chatting the Pictures

Chatting the Pictures: A Beckoning Photo in the Flight From Kyiv by Train

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

By Staff
About the Video

This photo was taken by Pete Kiehart for The Guardian and BuzzFeed. It shows people desperately trying to board trains headed west at Kyiv Pasazhyrskyi Central station on March 1, 2022, the 8th day of Russia’s war on Ukraine. The image captures the early wave of citizens that left the country, a number that now totals over ten million.

In the video, we focus on the intensity and the symbolism of the woman on the train reaching out her hand. We also address the contrast between urgency and order in this, as well as other photos.

You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.

Post By

Staff
See other posts by Staff here.

The Big Picture

Follow us on Instagram (@readingthepictures) and Twitter (@readingthepix), and

Panelists

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her most recent book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital.

Reactions

Comments Powered by Disqus